The Witcher 3 PC issues are being investigated, updates coming "soon"

CD Projekt is aware of The Witcher 3's new-gen issues on PC, and is actively investigating the situation.

Yesterday when The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X ports launched, everything looked smooth for console players. The same couldn't be said for PC players however, who reported stuttering issues while ray tracing was enabled, and even crashes when DLSS features were turned on, among numerous other technical issues for the new port.

Today, developer CD Projekt has acknowledged the issues the new port is facing on PC. The tweet just below was published just earlier today, and reveals that CD Projekt is well aware of the issues players are facing in The Witcher 3 on PC, and are actively investigating the causes.

What's more, the developer will provide an update on the situation "as soon as possible." It's positive that it took CD Projekt under a day to listen to The Witcher 3's community on PC, and outline issues that players on the platform are currently facing around the world.

Another curious issue is that The Witcher 3's sex scenes have seemingly vanished from PC versions of the game. Reddit users first reported certain scenes missing yesterday, and theorized that the scenes could have been taken out of the game due to mod incompatibility. We'll have to see whether these absent scenes are eventually addressed by CD Projekt at some point in the future. 

