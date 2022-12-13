The Witcher 3 next-gen update finally makes fall damage less punishing

One of the best parts of The Witcher 3's forthcoming next-gen update is a subtle yet welcome change tucked away in the patch notes: the game's weirdly punishing fall damage has finally been addressed.

If you've played The Witcher 3 for any length of time, you probably know it absolutely doesn't mess around when it comes to fall damage. Falls that wouldn't crack an egg inexplicably put the great and powerful Geralt of Rivia in an early grave, and for the perpetually clumsy, like myself, it's the sole cause of countless unnecessary deaths. I don't have any videos of my experiences, but here's one I mined from Reddit (opens in new tab) that gives you an idea of how brutal fall damage is currently.

The issue is something the Witcher community (opens in new tab) has been (opens in new tab) vocal about (opens in new tab) for many years now, and CD Projekt Red is implementing a solution at long last.

"Adjusted the minimum height for fall damage, allowing the player to survive falls from higher heights," reads one of the many bullet points in The Witcher 3's next-gen update patch notes. And just like that, one of the most irritating parts about CDPR's opus has seemingly been rectified. We'll have to wait and see if there's really a noticeable difference, but by all accounts, there should be.

In addition to this game-changer of a fix, the next-gen update adds a fresh coat of paint with ray tracing and other visual upgrades, performance and quality modes, a bevy of mods, new content inspired by the Netflix Witcher series, bug fixes, and more. It launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Wednesday, December 14.

