Witcher 3 fans are still holding out for a Crow's Perch signpost in next-gen update

The Witcher 3 next-gen update is due to release tomorrow, and fans have only one thing on their minds - will we finally be getting a new signpost in Crow's Perch?

As spotted in the game's patch notes (opens in new tab), the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will bring several changes to the game, including: "Small fixes, tweaks, and quality-of-life changes, including a few secrets to be discovered by players."

The patch notes don't explicitly mention Crow's Perch, but, as spotted in the comments (opens in new tab) of the Reddit post linked above, fans are theorizing that this is what one of the "secret" quality-of-life changes is. "I wonder what the 'secret quality of life improvements' could be?" one user asks in the comments, "Crows perch sign," another simply replies.

The reason fans are somewhat confident about this is due to a tweet from the official The Witcher Twitter account from a few weeks ago. Replying to a tweet about the upcoming next-gen update, one fan asked developer CD Projekt directly if they'd add a signpost in the middle of Crow's Perch. It seems this fan's wishes were heard, as the same Witcher account replied (opens in new tab) with a GIF of Daffy Duck taking notes. This doesn't confirm that a new signpost will be added, but it at least shows that the developer is aware of the fan-requested addition.

On the other hand, another fan has pointed out why CD Projekt has potentially not added one on purpose. In a separate Reddit post (opens in new tab), one user shared a screenshot of Crow's Perch on the in-game map and said: "The area circled has several unmarked events that will occur throughout the game after various progress points." The post continues: "I think this is the reason why we never got the Crow's Perch signpost, because if we did, most players would never see them."

We don't have to wait long to find out if CD Projekt has granted fans' wishes, as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen upgrade is set to release on December 14, 2022, for PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X .