The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X release window narrows to Q4 2022

The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will arrive by the end of this year.

In a tweet earlier today, developer CD Projekt Red revealed the news as part of the celebrations around the game's seventh anniversary, telling fans that "we're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022." While we don't have an exact release date, there's a slim chance that we'll find out more over the next couple of months as the summer conferences move on.

The news comes not long after the updated ports of the game were delayed indefinitely. Last month, CD Projekt Red revealed that the delays had taken place as the project was being brought back in-house. The resulting assessment of the update's scope meant that launch would be pushed back out of the previously-planned Q2 release date, with no other information available at the time.

The next-gen version of Geralt's adventures has had a difficult time over the past couple of year. Originally due to launch in late 2021, internal teams at CD Projekt Red suggested that the project be moved back. While Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't directly mentioned in those discussions, the difficult time that that game had at release is likely to have contributed to the original decision to move back The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

