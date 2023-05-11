The Winchesters has been canceled after one season.

"As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions,” The CW said in a statement. “We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘The Winchesters’ for all their hard work, creativity and dedication."

The Winchesters is a prequel to Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons before coming to an end in 2020. The spin-off focuses on John (Drake Rodgers) and Mary Winchester (Meg Donnelly), the parents of Supernatural's main characters Sam and Dean. Jensen Ackles narrates the show, which had The CW's most-watched series debut last year.

The series made headlines after Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam in Supernatural, tweeted that he had no involvement in the show whatsoever. Lucky for Padalecki, The CW has yet to cancel Walker – a reboot of Walker: Texas Ranger that stars Padalecki as the titular cop.

The CW also axed the reboot of Kung Fu, inspired by the original 1970s series. The show followed Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) whose quarter-life crisis her to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China.

Deadline has previously reported that The CW plans to appeal more to an older audience – while the network is known for its teen-centric content, the average CW viewer is in fact 58 years old.

Both The Winchesters and Kung Fu can be streamed on The CW.