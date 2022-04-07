The Wilds season 2 trailer sees the island girls discover that they are not alone

Prime Video has released the first official trailer for The Wilds season 2, and it looks predictably intense as, back on the island, the girls learn that they are not alone.

Created by Sarah Streicher and executive produced by showrunner Amy Harris, the show – which follows multiple timelines – centers on a group of teenagers, all from different backgrounds, who sign up for a young women's empowerment retreat. They find themselves stranded, though, after the plane that was supposedly taking them to Hawaii crashes into the ocean.

Soon, it becomes clear that the girls are test subjects in a potentially deadly social experiment – only they don't know it yet. As the fight to survive, flashbacks provide insight into each of their lives before the accident, while flashforwards see the ultimate survivors recount the ordeal to two men claiming to be FBI agents.

The Wilds' season 1 finale saw flashforward Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) discover a room of monitors that revealed that the organization behind the social experiment has also been running a boys-only version, too. In the season 2 trailer, the girls can be seen making contact with their male counterparts, but will their union prove to be a good thing or not?

"We all started wanting to be things," new character Rafael (Zack Calderon) can be heard saying in the promo. "We wanted to be men but the truth is... some of us were becoming monsters."

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"We couldn't see them, we could hear them," Toni (Erana James) states in another scene, as puppet master Gretchen Klein (Rachel Griffiths) argues that the boys "were the perfect control group" and that "there's no question they imploded". Given all the shots of them fighting, we think she might be right...

The video ends with Dot (Shannon Berry) creeping up behind Rafael and grabbing his mouth, as she whispers forcefully: "Don't scream."

Sophia Ali, Jenna Clause, Mia Healey, and Reign Edwards also reprise their roles as Fatin, Martha, Shelby, and Rachel respectively. Other new names joining the cast this season include Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Nicholas Coombe, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Tanner Ray Rook, Reed Shannon, and Alex Fitzalan.

The Wilds season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 6. In the meantime, why not check out our roundup of the best shows on Amazon Prime available to stream right now, and pad out your to-watch list.