Apparently, The Walking Dead’s upcoming slate of shows will not be impacted by the ongoing WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes. In a new update from AMC Networks’ CEO Kristin Dolan via Deadline, she explained in a recent earnings call that the disputes won’t threaten the network’s content until "well into 2024."

"In the short term, the reality for AMC Networks is that we have a pipeline of finished shows that will allow us to continue to serve our viewers across all of our platforms for the remainder of this year and well into 2024," Dolan explains. Among that slate is a whole host of shows from The Walking Dead universe, including the upcoming Rick and Michonne spin-off.

The series, which is now titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, has already wrapped filming. However, its release date still isn’t until 2024, which has left us wondering why there’s such a long wait before it hits our screens. We’d initially thought potentially some of the ongoing strike action may have delayed things, but these new updates make it seem that’s not the case.

In truth, though, there’s a whole multitude of reasons we may have to wait a while to see the show. There’s undoubtedly a lot of post-production work thanks to the fantasy elements, as well as the fact there may be some story reasons it needs to be held. As you’re probably aware, we have another spin-off coming soon: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which launches in September.

Whatever the reasoning behind it, the wait is painful, but we’re sure it will be worth it to see Andrew Lincoln’s and Danai Gurira’s long-awaited reunion on screen. Judging by the first teaser trailer, it’s going to be an emotional one too, as the creators promise an "epic love story".

