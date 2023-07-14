The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spin-off sets September premiere date

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spin-off series has set a September 10 premiere date on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the fifth spin-off and sixth show overall spawning from The Walking Dead franchise, although director and executive producer Greg Nicotero recently said it's "the closest to a standalone show" the franchise will ever get. The first season will run six episodes and pick up after the titular survivor finds himself washed ashore in France with no recollection of how he got there.

As the hardened hero explores the ravaged, but not yet fallen, country in search of a way home, he'll form connections that throw wrenches into his plans. You can check out a two-minute sneak peak of the first season - by far our longest look at the new show yet - here.

When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon releases later this year, Reedus will be joined on-screen by Anne Charrier, Adam Nagaitis, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Harry Potter star Clémence Poésy. The latter is set to portray Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past.

The other upcoming Walking Dead spinoffs include Dead City, which is already into its first season, the Rick and Michonne spinoff coming in 2024, and of course the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's final season is due to premiere later this year.

For more from the world of the walkers, here's how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, and for everything on its way to the small screen, check out our guide to new TV shows heading our way in 2023 and beyond.