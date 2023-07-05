The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is "the closest to a standalone show" the franchise will ever get, says director and executive producer Greg Nicotero. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the prosthetics whizz explained that the main goal of the series isn't just to see Norman Reedus's Daryl explore exotic locations but to navigate a "wholly different world."

During the chat, Nicotero promised that the six-part drama "is definitely not more of the same." He continued: "Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more.

"The Last of Us and Station Eleven proved that there are still moving survival stories to be told, and our goal is to satisfy those people who want to go on the adventure. Hop on, it's gonna be a ride!"

"Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he's a fish out of water. In France, in a country that's going through the apocalypse, [it's] an entirely different thing," Scott Gimple, The Walking Dead's chief content officer, previously said of the upcoming series. "He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he's comfortable with."

When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon releases later this year, Reedus will be seen sharing the screen with Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Romain Levi, Laika Blanc Francard, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Harry Potter star Clémence Poésy. The latter is set to play Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past.

