AMC has unveiled a behind-the-scenes first look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The network aired the short and sweet clip during Fear the Walking Dead's season 8 premiere, ensuring that fans remember the franchise will be far from over once the original spin-off concludes later this year.

The video, which has now made its way onto Twitter, opens with aerial shots of a post-apocalyptic Paris before it offers up a glimpse at a horse-drawn wagon. Unsurprisingly, there's some zombie action, too – the standard kind, however, we've not yet been introduced to the fast-moving ones that Norman Reedus's Daryl is likely to run into at some point.

Beyond that, we only really see a poncho-wearing Daryl wandering around with a small amount of supplies... Hey, we did warn you it was short and sweet!

May 15, 2023

"Daryl is a fish out of water to start with. If Daryl finds himself with new people, he's a fish out of water. In France, in a country that's going through the apocalypse, [it's] an entirely different thing," Scott Gimple, The Walking Dead's chief content officer, previously said of the upcoming series. "He finds himself having to reinvent himself again, having to find himself again, and also, not being with – probably – the only people in the world he's comfortable with."

When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon releases later this year, Reedus will be seen sharing the screen with Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Romain Levi, Laika Blanc Francard, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Harry Potter star Clémence Poésy. The latter is set to play Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past.

