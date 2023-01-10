AMC confirms Fear the Walking Dead will end with season 8 – and unveils first-look images

AMC has unveiled a bunch of first-look images at Fear the Walking Dead season 8, and simultaneously confirmed that the upcoming chapter will be its last. The spin-off premiered back in 2015, and has since seen many characters from The Walking Dead cross over into it, including Austin Amelio's Dwight and Lennie James' Morgan Jones.

In one of the new snaps, Morgan can be seen having an intense conversation with Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), who made an unexpected return at the end of season 7 despite having been presumed dead since season 4. The others depict Jenna Elfman's June Dorie, Christine Evangelista's Sherry, and Dickens' Madison. Check them out below...

(Image credit: AMC)

(Image credit: AMC)

(Image credit: AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is set to open seven years after the previous finale, in which Madison and Morgan's attempt at rescuing the latter's daughter Mo (Zoey Merchant) from PADRE went seriously sideways. Now, living under PADRE's cynical rule, the survivors find themselves having to rise above their oppressive situation and reignite their belief in forging a better world. Karen David (as Grace Mukherjee), Colman Domingo (as Victor Strand), Danay Garcia (as Luciana Galvez), and Rubén Blades (as Daniel Salazar) round out the supporting cast.

"8 seasons is epic. In many ways this show has changed my life. The fans, the cast, the crew, the producing teams, the show runners. Thank you for joining us on this ride. Victor Strand is such a beast and I have loved creating such a wild character," Domingo wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab), in light of the news. "[Dave Erickson] carved out such an incredible world for all of us to play in.

"[Ian Goldberg] and [Andrew Chambliss] grabbed the torch and continued to build this universe. The next chapter begins for us all. What an incredible ride!"

It's not really much of a surprise that AMC are calling time on Fear the Walking Dead, given that The Walking Dead concluded back in November 2022 and the network has a roster of new spin-offs heading our way. Fans of the franchise have the Norman Reedus-fronted Daryl Dixon show to look forward to, which will see the titular character fighting super-fast zombies in Paris, France, while Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan for The Walking Dead: Dead City. Lastly, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are geared up to return as Rick Grimes and Michonne Hawthorne, respectively, in their own miniseries.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is set to roll out in two six-episode parts, the first of which will premiere on AMC in the US and on BT TV in the UK on Monday, May 15. The final six episodes will then air later on in 2023.