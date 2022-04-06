Fear The Walking Dead shares first pic of Kim Dickens’ return as Madison Clark

The first picture of Kim Dickens back as Madison Clark in Fear The Walking Dead has been released. This comes four years after the apocalypse survivor seemingly died during the Vultures’ attack.

AMC dropped the first look at her character’s long-awaited return at WonderCon. It sees Madison dressed in leathers looking sternly at someone off-camera.

Not much else has been teased yet about what her return will mean in season 7B. Although Scott Gimple, the chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe, shared his excitement last year.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), he said: "If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens' face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU – heroic, complex, an every person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence."

He added: "Kim Dickens' raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn't be luckier to have her back."

Madison was last seen in the midseason finale of season 4 in 2018. She met a grisly fate as she sacrificed herself to the zombies during the Vultures' attack. The character led the walkers to the stadium, locking herself in to let the others escape during the tense episode.

Just how she escaped that one will be explored when the show returns with season 7B. Fear the Walking Dead is back on AMC in the US on April 17 and in the UK on April 18.

