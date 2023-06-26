AMC has unveiled a new clip from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – and it's by far our longest look at the show yet. In the two-minute teaser, Norman Reedus's titular character can be seen making a long ol' journey from the port city of Marseille to Paris, we assume, before stumbling across an abandoned building.

"My name is Daryl Dixon," he says through a walkie talkie at the start of the clip, which you can watch above. "I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America. I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying." What – or who – he went out looking for remains a mystery for now...

Thanks to the post-credits scene tacked on to the end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2, we know that the virus that caused the zombie outbreak was created in France, by a group of scientists called the Primrose Team. There's a chance that Daryl has found this out since the events of The Walking Dead finale, and has travelled there to find answers. The building he finds could even be the same as the one in said post-credits scene; it looks similar. At this stage, though, it's anyone's guess.

"His journey was a long one," Reedus told Entertainment Weekly. "Longer and even harder and weirder than you would think. He was so close to getting what he wanted and to where he wanted to be. And, of course, in Walking Dead rules, he had it ripped away. To Daryl, you might as well have dropped him on the moon. This world now, it's bigger, it's deeper, and just as heavy, if not heavier."

Just last week, Reedus's former co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan looked to confirm that Melissa McBride, who has played Carol Peletier within the franchise since 2009, will appear in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, despite AMC stating she wouldn't be last year. The actor took to Twitter to share a snap of Reedus and McBride filming scenes in the French capital, writing alongside it: "Well well. We're sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought Melissa wasn't doing show. Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn it's great seeing these two together! Can't wait!"

When The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon releases later this year, Reedus will be seen sharing the screen with Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Romain Levi, Laika Blanc Francard, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and Harry Potter star Clémence Poésy. The latter is set to play Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group with a dark past.

