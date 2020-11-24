The Walking Dead season 10 trailer introduces new characters and Maggie's return team-up

The first trailer for the remaining six episodes in The Walking Dead season 10 has premiered – and it provides a mini-glimpse at new characters, a greater look at Maggie’s return, and a peek at how filming has changed under COVID restrictions.

The short clip, titled “The Walking Dead in production” has a surprising amount to unpack. Not least of which the arrival of two new faces: Robert Patrick’s Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille, Negan’s wife.

It’s one returning character, though, that will catch the eye. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) may have returned oh-so-briefly in The Walking Dead season 10 ‘finale’ in October, but she’s back among the action proper this time out – and is teaming up with both Daryl (Norman Reedus) and her now-older son, Hershel.

Alongside that are teases of some of the scenes in the remaining six episodes and, with the camera pulled back, a look at how it’s all being filmed in the world of social distancing and production shutdowns. Mainly, cameras are a ways away, and everyone’s wearing masks.

It’s already been announced that The Walking Dead season 10 will return on February 28 for its last batch of episodes. The synopses for all six outings, should you want to see mild spoilers, are available here.

Beyond that, The Walking Dead season 11 will be the AMC series’ last. That 24-episode run is set to conclude in 2022.

Before then, we’ve got some new survivors to get acquainted with, a Lucille-led Negan flashback episode, and a chance to see how Maggie reconnects with those she’s spent years away from. In short, The Walking Dead is entering bold new territory – even after a decade on our screens.

