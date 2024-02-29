The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is set to premiere a *lot* sooner than we expected

The second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is gearing up to premiere a lot sooner than we expected...

While we've known since the end of the first chapter that Daryl Dixon was set to return, thanks to a teaser trailer that hinted at what's to come tagged onto the finale, we've not known when the new batch of episodes would drop in 2024.

Now, Norman Reedus has seemingly confirmed via Instagram that the next installment will kick in "summer 2024". And considering season 1 only concluded on October 15, 2023, that's a speedy turnaround for the zombie spin-off...

(Image credit: Instagram)

At New York Comic Con 2023, it was confirmed Carol Peletier actor Melissa McBride would feature heavily in season 2, having signed on as a series regular, and that it'd be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. The news delighted fans, who were devastated when she, having originally been set to lead the series with Reedus, dropped out before production even began due to it filming overseas.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away [in The Walking Dead series finale]," McBride said at the time.

"Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

For now, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is now streaming on AMC+. If you're looking to revisit other titles within the apocalyptic universe instead, check out our handy guide on how to watch The Walking Dead franchise in order, or have a look at our list of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way.