First look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 sees Carol on a quest to find her old pal

Melissa McBride's Carol takes center stage in the first teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. Stands to reason, mind you, given the new chapter's recently announced subtitle...

At New York Comic Con 2023, it was confirmed McBride would feature heavily in the second installment, having signed on as a series regular, and that it'd be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. The news delighted fans, who were devastated when the actor, who was originally set to lead the spin-off with Norman Reedus, dropped out before production even began due to it filming overseas. David Zabel, its showrunner, found a way to include her character, though, with Daryl (Reedus) talking to her via radio in episode 5.

Carol also featured in the season 1 finale, too, as she tracked down the current owner of Daryl's motorcycle and forced him to give her information as to where her buddy was last seen. "I swear to God, I traded some shit for it. Some dudes, camp back down the road a few miles. Go right when you see an old gas station," the man replied gruffly.

Well, in the new promo, which you can watch above, Carol appears to catch up to said "dudes" and gives them a good beaten as she continues her search for her bestie. In a later scene, she crosses paths with Manish Dayal's not-yet-named survivor, who asks her whether she'd "give up everything to look for someone you haven't met"?

"If there was hope of finding them alive? Yes," she whispers back during a dramatic sequence that shows her getting trapped in a car as a horde of walkers circle the vehicle. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon The Book of Carol is sure to be a way off yet, but we already can't wait to find out how she gets out of that one.

