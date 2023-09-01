The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is the zombie franchise’s answer to Mad Max

Daryl Dixon, welcome to the Thunderdome? Executive producer Greg Nicotero has compared upcoming spin-off series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon to Mad Max in a new interview with SFX.

"When I was talking to [writer] David [Zabel] initially about the show, I kept referring to it very much like The Road Warrior, where you come upon Mad Max in the desert and he connects with this group of people. I said, 'This feels like our version of Mad Max,'" Nicotero tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on the cover.

But instead of the outback, the show placed Daryl Dixon in post-apocalyptic France, with the intention of actually shooting the series in Europe to truly distinguish it from any other Walking Dead series. "We’re all grateful that it’s set there," Nicotero says. "I can’t imagine us having shot anywhere else. It’s a road show when Daryl shows up in Marseille, and then has his trek through post-apocalyptic France."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is released on AMC in the US on September 10. UK details are still TBC.

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

That's just a snippet of our interview with Nicotero, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, September 6. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.