The Walking Dead executive producer explains how Aaron will "step up in a significant way" in season 10

The Walking Dead has seen many big names come and go. Andrew Lincoln has gone, Danai Gurira is departing this year, and Lauren Cohan’s status is still up in the air. Without fail, though, those who have operated on the fringes of the series will seamlessly slide into a newfound position to replace them as a major player.

In recent years, Tara, Gabriel, and Eugene (among others) have risen to the occasion and now, according to executive producer Denise Huth, The Walking Dead season 10 will feature Aaron (Ross Marquand) in a larger role.

“This season I think we’re going to see a lot more of Aaron,” Huth tells GamesRadar+. “Obviously he’s been with us since season 5 as a member of Alexandria and he steps up in a significant way this season, not only as a leader of Alexandria but also of all the communities together.”

Huth further outlines Aaron’s increased prominence as the survivors get set for – according to The Walking Dead season 10 Comic-Con trailer – what seems to be an inevitable clash with the Whisperers, led by Samantha Morton’s Alpha: “He’s very much a part of training the militia and getting people ready for the fight. It’s been really exciting to see Ross rise up into that role as such a significant leader.”

Aaron has already lost a lot in the past few years of The Walking Dead: his former community, Jesus, and even his arm. Season 10, at the very least, gives him a chance to fight back against a world that’s taken everything from him.

The Walking Dead returns to the UK on Monday, October 7 at 9pm on FOX and in the US a day earlier on Sunday, October 6 on AMC.

