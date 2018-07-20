Popular

"The trailer actually gave me a little hope" - The Walking Dead season 9 trailer has fans tuning back in

The Walking Dead released its season 9 trailer at San Diego Comic Con and it's got everyone talking

AMC dropped the first trailer for The Walking Dead season 9 during its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con 2018, and to say it has fans hyped would be a bit of an understatement. It's no secret that the show has experienced somewhat of a down turn in recent years - in quality as well as viewers - and The Walking Dead season 8 saw a lot of fans give up on the series completely... supposedly never to return. Until now that is, because the incredible first look trailer has them tuning back in!

Admittedly, the trailer released at Comic Con is impressive - you can watch it above or here if you're based in the UK - featuring over five minutes of amazingly intense footage, which showcases everything from Negan's imprisonment to civil war breaking out between the various settlements. 

There's also plenty to see in terms of the time jump - where is Maggie's baby? - as well as a tease to the 'big bads' of the season, The Whisperers. No wonder fans are excited. It seems like the last season has been all but forgotten if these Twitter reactions are anything to go by...

With a new showrunner, Rick on his way out, and this kick-ass trailer, it looks like fans have high hopes for The Walking Dead season 9. Let's just hope it can live up to them when it returns to our screens on October 7, 2018.

Lauren O'Callaghan

Entertainment Editor at GamesRadar+. Northerner, Whedon fanatic, and English Breakfast tea addict.