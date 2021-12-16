The Sims 4 players clocked in over one billion hours in 2021

The Sims 4 players combined for one billion total hours played throughout 2021.

EA just revealed the staggering new figure for their 'Year in Gaming' blog post earlier today on December 16. Not only have players on The Sims 4 logged over one billion total hours played over the course of the year so far, but they've also created over 376 million Sims over the year (that's more than the population of the U.S. right now).

It might at first seem slightly surprising, given that The Sims 4 released over seven years ago all the way back in 2014. It's really a testament to the barrage of new content that EA has provided for the simulation game over the recent years, with major add-ons like Cottage Living, Spa Day expansion, and Scenarios breathing new life into the hit game.

There's some more intricate Sims-related stats in the new post from EA. It turns out the most common cause of death throughout the world is old age, which we're not really sure is a comforting statistic or not, and there were 274 million "Woohoos" in 2021. Again, we're not really sure how to go about breaking down that stat, but that sure is a lot of Woohooing.

