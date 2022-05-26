The Sims 4 is getting its own Froggy Chair, delighting Animal Crossing fans

One piece of furniture from The Sims 4’s new Little Campers kit looks an awful lot like Animal Crossing’s iconic Froggy Chair, and it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

While the new kit isn’t due to launch until later today alongside the Moonlight Chic kit, players have managed to datamine (opens in new tab) all the new items coming our way. Sure, there are oodles of new decorative bits and bobs for you to eyeball, but only one truly stands – or should that be sits? – above the rest: a frog-inspired chair.

Now, Sims 4’s take on the iconic bit of furniture is more of a folding chair-like situation, but froggy it undoubtedly is; you’ve got the different shades of green to accentuate a belly and, most importantly, a smiley face that makes up the top of a backrest.

Maxis isn’t shy about letting you know that Little Campers has a frog-inspired chair, either. Every single bit of new furniture in the kit is stamped with a logo inspired by the amphibian-based camping chair.

Either way, it didn’t take fans that long to notice the apparent Animal Crossing reference, and they’re delighted. Twitter is stuffed with memes and declarations of joy, and we’re right there with them. Here are a few of our favourite reactions we’ve seen.

As Nintendo Life (opens in new tab) rightly points out, both games have a lineage of offering frog-inspired chairs. While Animal Crossing has stayed true to the Froggy Chair over the course of many games, The Sims 3 offered (opens in new tab) a more basic piece of amphibian bum-furniture.

The Sims 4’s Little Campers and Moonlight Chic kits are set to release today. Go grab yourself a froggy foldable chair, as a treat.

We don't know if The Sims 5 will have a Froggy Chair, but there's plenty else we do know.