The Sims 4 has now got its own official mod hub

The new and official Sims 4 mod hub is now live and ready for Sims content creators to use.

After revealing it during the Sims Summit last month, EA has finally launched the official Sims 4 mod hub with help from software company Overwolf. The modding platform known as CurseForge (opens in new tab) now has its own dedicated Sims 4 page where players and content creators can upload and download various mods and custom content.

In a video (opens in new tab) explaining the new Sims 4 mod hub, members of the Overwolf team describe the platform as "a better, safer, easier, and a much more fun way" to use mods with The Sims 4. "This move is an acknowledgement of the creativity and special role that modders and custom content creators have in The Sims 4," Overwolf CEO Uri Marchand explains, "it is also a commitment to address Simmers' and creators' mod-related pains and to create a better experience for [ The Sims 4 ] players."

CurseForge works by offering players access to a library of mods and rewarding in-game content creators for their efforts. It also supports several high-profile games like Stardew Valley , Minecraft , and now The Sims 4. In fact, it's the only modding platform in the world that lets creators earn real income for their creations. All of the mods that players download from CurseForge have apparently been carefully curated and checked to make sure it's safe and of high quality.

It's also been revealed that in the coming months, Overwolf will add a new feature to CurseForge, specifically with Sims 4 players in mind. According to the video, the platform will soon get a 'Mod Manager' function that will allow players to view their mods with thumbnails, easily find new mods with search filters and categories, automatically detect and remove broken or duplicated mods, manage mod updates, and much more. An open beta for 'Mod Manager' is expected soon.

There's also good news for those worried about their current mods now that The Sims 4 mods have found a home on CurseForge. According to the video, the soon-to-launch Mod Manager will support all of players' existing Sims 4 mods - even if they aren't listed on CurseForge. Meaning you won't have to worry about losing them. If you're unsure about the move, don't worry - EA has produced a Sims 4 modding explainer on its website. (opens in new tab)