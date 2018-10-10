The Sims 4 Get Famous lets you make your very own internet influencers

Good news if the virtual vessel you use to live out all your dreams likes the limelight, because EA just announced The Sims 4 Get Famous. The newest expansion will be out on November 16 and includes a brand new acting career, as well as a chance to make a name for your sim as a streamer, attend swanky parties and invest in some gold-plated furniture. Hey, at least it's wipe clean.

There's also new location Del Sol Valley, including the entry level real estate Mirage Park, mansions in the hills of The Pinnacles and Starlight Boulevard where the names of the starriest sims are immortalized. Your tiny people can attend parties, meet fans and visit movie studios.

In the spirit of stardom, EA has created a 'simmified' version of IRL musician and social media star 17 year-old Baby Ariel - real name Ariel Rebecca Martin - who has over 9 million followers on Instagram. "I’m thrilled to be partnering with The Sims 4 Get Famous, where players can follow their dreams of making it big as their Sims skyrocket to fame," she says. "Over the past few months I’ve worked closely with the development team as we crafted my Sim, and I can’t wait for my fans to meet me in-game along their ride to stardom." Baby Ariel has not yet shared the news on her Twitter or Instagram, but will appear on The Today Show tomorrow to reveal her sim.

The Sims 4 is out now on PC and Mac, and this is the sixth expansion for the game since its 2014 release.