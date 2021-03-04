The Simpsons has been renewed for season 33 and season 34

Woo-hoo! You’ll never stop The Simpsons. The hit Fox-turned-Disney animated comedy, which began as a series of shorts on The Tracy Ullman Show way back in 1987, has been renewed for seasons 33 and 34, a move that will see the series mark its 750th episode.

"It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right," joked Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment (via Deadline).

The Simpsons, which is currently airing its 32nd season, had been left in limbo in recent months. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy had both been picked up for extra seasons, and there may have been lingering fears that Disney’s merger with Fox would spell the end for Springfield’s favorite family.

But, now, the creative team can crack open a Duff and celebrate. The 32nd season is likely to air across 2021 and 2022, with the 33rd season taking the show up to 757 episodes by 2023.

Perhaps with one eye on critics saying The Simpsons had lost its mojo years ago, creator Matt Groening said, "Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time."

The show’s 700th episode is set to air on March 21. Until that cromulent occasion, relive the show’s golden era with the best Simpsons episodes… ever. Mmm, controversy.