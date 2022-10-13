The PS5 is the fourth-fastest-selling console in the UK, following behind the PS4 and PS2

The PS5 is now the fourth-fastest-selling console in the UK, tying with the PS3 but still trailing just behind the PS4 and PS2.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab), the PS5 has now sold over two million units in the UK. According to the data provided by GfK, this makes it the fourth-fastest-selling home console - alongside the PS3 - and places it behind the likes of the PS4 in third place, PS2 in second, and Nintendo Wii in first place.

Despite only reaching the fourth spot right now, the PS5 is still the most lucrative console to have reached two million sales, according to GI.biz, having generated £919 million in almost 2 years. To compare this to the other consoles currently at the top of the list, the Nintendo Wii generated £358 million at two million sales, the PS4 £700 million, and Xbox One (the previous highest) £726 million.

It's no secret that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have had supply issues ever since they first launched in November 2020 - primarily due to chip shortages. The good news is that things seem to be looking up as Sony recently revealed that it is making more PS5s for the holiday season meaning, if you've struggled to get your hands on the elusive console so far, you may get lucky before the end of 2022. If you still need help finding one, take a look at our PS5 stock updates guide.

In other PS5 news, the Sony console recently got a new PS5 software update . Unfortunately, not a lot of exciting changes were made to it though. That is unless you find the singular patch note of "improved system performance" thrilling to read.