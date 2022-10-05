PS5 software update begins and ends at performance improvements

published

Don't expect too much from this update

PlayStation 5
A new PS5 system software update is out now, but changes are thin on the ground.

Earlier today, on October 5, a brand new system software update was launched for all PS5 users worldwide. The new update weighs in at just over 1GB, and has been labelled by Sony as update 22.02-06.00.01 (thanks, Push Square (opens in new tab)). 

As for what this new update actually does, it's confined entirely to system improvements. That's "improved system performance," to be precise, according to the new update, which is all that the console itself gives away to players who check to see further details about the update.

This is October's first system software update, but here's hoping it's not the last. The most recent set of changes and improvements for the new-gen console arrived last month in September, in a system update that added 1440p support for suitable TVs.

Additionally, the system software update added a new function called Game Lists for PS5 owners. This is exactly what it sounds like: the ability to create custom lists without your PS5's game library, adding up to 100 titles per list so you can easily keep track of certain games within the console's massive library.

Today's update is a far smaller one, as you can no doubt tell. It's worth noting that these system software updates that improve the PS5's system performance come about far more often than that of the larger updates, if you weren't already aware.

Check out our full upcoming PS5 games guide for a complete look over all the exclusives coming to the new-gen system in the near future. 

