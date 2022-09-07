PS5 software update adds 1440p output and new social features

The PS5 has a brand new system software update with 1440p output and new social features.

Announced earlier today on September 7 in the PlayStation Blog post just below, the PS5 system software update is available now for users around the world. Chiefly in the update is the new option of the 1440p output for PS5 users, which gives players a third output option outside of 1080p and 4K.

New PS5 system software features are rolling out globally today:➡️ 1440p HDMI video output➡️ Gamelists➡️ New PS5 UX enhancements and social featuresGet the full scoop at PS Blog: https://t.co/So3YORZuX4 pic.twitter.com/kB2N4KbpDYSeptember 7, 2022 See more

This update finally introduces lists for your PS5's library, a feature that Sony first put out into beta for select users earlier this year in July. You'll now be able to comb through your games and create dedicated lists, where you can add up to 100 titles per list, and up to 15 lists in total.

There's also a series of user experience-focused improvements in the new PS5 system software update. You'll now be able to request a Screen Share from players in the same PS5 party, more easily view the profiles of your friends, and receive a notification to help you join a friend's game more easily from the party chat.

Elsewhere in the new update, you'll be able to search YouTube via voice command. However, this feature is currently only available in a Preview format, so expect a few errors while PlayStation irons out the finer details with it. Additionally, the Preview is only available for those in the UK and US.

Finally, the PS App on iOS devices will see a number of new features later this month. You'll now be able to request a Screen Share from the app, as well as directly launch a remote play session from the iOS app.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a full list of all first and third-party games coming to the new-gen console.