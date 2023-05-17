The Penguin has temporary halted production amid the WGA writers' strike.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), The Batman spinoff series was set to film Tuesday in Westchester, NY, but WGA East picketers, Teamsters, and local guilds refused to cross the picket line.

The show is said to explore Penguin's journey to holding power in Gotham's underworld. Colin Farrell reprises his role from the Matt Reeves film, with Cristin Milioti is set to play Sofia Falcone, daughter of crime boss Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in the film).

"It starts a week after The Batman ends, so Gotham is still somewhat underwater," Farrell previously told Extra (opens in new tab), referring to The Batman’s third act that saw Paul Dano’s Riddler instigate a plan to flood Gotham.

Craig Zobel, who directed the limited series The Mare of Easttown, is set to helm the eight-episode series. Lauren LeFranc (Impulse, Agents of SHIELD) is set to pen the script. Farrell will also executive-produce along with director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark.

The Penguin joins Daredevil: Born Again, Billions, P-Valley, and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School on the list of shows that have temporarily shuttered production because of the strike. The writing work has also ceased on Stranger Things, Cobra Kai season 6, Abbott Elementary, Severance, Good Trouble, and Yellowjackets (H/T Deadline (opens in new tab)).

