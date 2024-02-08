The original Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has finally dropped in price, and I think it’s worth buying again

I was surprised we didn’t get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti price cut in line with the announcement of its Super sequel card. However, discounts were always going to happen, and you can now grab the OG mid-range graphics card for as little as $699. For context, that’s the same price as the RX 7900 XT, not to mention it narrows the gap between it and the RTX 4070.

As I said in my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super review, the newcomer isn’t drastically different compared to the original in terms of performance. It does enough to replace its sibling on the best graphics card battlefield, sure, but some of the frame rate headroom isn’t going to be entirely appreciated by everyday gaming PC players. For that reason, I also caveated that if you can find it for the right price, the RTX 4070 Ti could still be worth picking up, and I seem to have manifested that exact inevitable scenario.

The cheapest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards seem to be hanging out at Newegg right now, with many options now sitting between $729 and $779. That’s not taking into account a current discount code that knocks a further $50 off MSI Ventus models, bringing those down to just $699. Again, that’s the same price as the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and around $150 more than the RTX 4070.

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB | $799 $699 at Newegg using coupon

Save $100 - Using code VGAEXCMSET599, you can grab an additional $50 off the already reduced MSI RTX 4070 Ti, bringing it down to a record-low price. Just keep in mind that this is the older version, rather than the newly released Super variant. Buy it if: ✅ You want a great mid-range performance

✅ You mostly play at 1440p

✅ You want to dabble with 4K Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a proper 4K experience

❌ You play games that require more VRAM Price check: Amazon $749 | Walmart $749

As for whether you should pick up the civilian card over the new RTX 4070 Ti Super variant? Well, it depends on what you’re hoping to achieve performance-wise. Most notably, the OG card only comes with 12GB GDDR6X RAM, whereas the revamped version ups things to 16GB. That’s not going to matter in every scenario, but if you’re hoping to get fancy with textures and settings without dialing back resolution, memory might come in clutch.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super also has a higher CUDA core count, and if my benchmarks are anything to go by, some games like Hitman 3 will make full use of the extra headroom. That said, some games like Returnal and Total War: Warhammer 3 benefit to a much smaller degree, one that unless you’re actively counting frames, you might not feel during regular gameplay.

Ultimately, I think if you’re aiming to build a reliable 1440p gaming PC and are open to using AI tools like DLSS 3.5, saving $100 on an original RTX 4070 Ti could be worthwhile. Admittedly, $699 is probably the most I’d advise paying for one, so unless Newegg’s coupon eventually transforms into a permanent price cut, my stance is subject to change.

