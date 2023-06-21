The only fix for a gamebreaking Star Wars Jedi Survivor bug might be something you haven't unlocked yet

The latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch appears to have entirely broken the game's minimap for many players.

A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch dropped yesterday, and its headline feature was fixes to the bounty hunter quest line. Unfortunately, an unintended side-effect of the patch was that it's broken the holomap that Cal uses to get around the galaxy.

A post on the game's subreddit says that the map no longer comes up when they press the input for it. Restarts, resets, and fast-travelling didn't do anything to fix the issue. Over on EA's support forums, several other players say they're encountering the same problem, and while it seems to mostly be a PS5 issue, some PC players say they're suffering too.

It's a serious snag for Jedi: Survivor, a game that's all about finding ways through large, intricate, Metroidvania-style planetary maps. The bug appears to affect all of the BD-1's navigation tools, meaning you can't even use the droid's binocular function to help you get around. Many players suggest that it's entirely gamebreaking, preventing them from progressing through the game at all.

Fortunately, there seems to be an unofficial fix. Some players have reported that interacting with the Holotactics table in Pyloon's Saloon on Koboh fixes the problem, and while that's far from an intuitive solution, at least it's something. Unfortunately, that table is only unlocked after a reasonable amount of exploration, so if you don't have it yet, there's no official answer from Respawn to help you move forward, so watch this space.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's wimpiest boss has killed 489 players and I need to know how.