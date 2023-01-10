The Office is no longer leaving Netflix

The Office will remain on Netflix internationally, per a new report. The hit series was originally set to leave the streamer this month. In the US, The Office is available to stream on NBC's own service, Peacock.

According to What's On Netflix (opens in new tab) (via The Independent (opens in new tab)), the streaming rights to the sit-com were due to expire in January 2023 in multiple territories. Considering The Office's popularity, this was bad news for international subscribers.

But, the report states that, thanks to a new deal, the sitcom will be sticking around in multiple overseas territories for another two years, meaning it will stream on Netflix until January 1, 2025. That's more than enough time to catch up on all nine seasons.

The Office is based on the UK version of the show of the same name, starring Ricky Gervais. The US show's cast includes Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, and B.J. Novak. It ran from 2005 to 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the most beloved TV shows of all time.

Netflix, meanwhile, has built up a reputation for cancelling shows early. 1899 was recently scrapped after just one season, while The Midnight Club, First Kill, Warrior Nun, The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, and Resident Evil were also all axed. In better news, though, the streamer recently confirmed that Wednesday will be returning for season 2. The show has become one of Netflix's most popular shows ever, though it hasn't quite beaten Stranger Things season 4 or Squid Game.

