The Nintendo Switch OLED is in stock at Amazon right now

It's been a rough few weeks for Nintendo Switch OLED stock, but Amazon has just dropped a new wave of consoles onto its digital shelves. You'll find the White model available right now, for its standard $349.99 MSRP.

That's a turnaround on the Nintendo Switch OLED restock situation we've been facing since the start of the year. While November and December were relatively plentiful in stock of the latest console, things have been slow going in 2022 so far. Walmart and Best Buy are both still sold out, which means the masses will be descending on this Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED stock drop very shortly. We'd recommend getting ahead of the crowd and snapping this one up while it's still live.

We haven't seen many Nintendo Switch deals on the latest version so far, largely due to that drop in availability. That means we wouldn't worry about being caught out by a bundle or discount in the near future - we're unlikely to see an improvement on this price for a while.

You'll find more information on this Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED restock just below, and plenty of discounts on the best Nintendo Switch accessories further down.

Nintendo Switch OLED restock at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | $349.99 at Amazon

The White Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock at Amazon right now, after weeks of drought. We wouldn't wait too long to snap up this precious cargo, though - Best Buy and Walmart are still yet to get some new JoyCon on the shelves so we expect this drop to be particularly popular.



More Nintendo Switch deals

If you're successful in today's Nintendo Switch OLED restock, you'll likely need some extra gear to get you started. We're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of our day one favorites just below, but you can also scout out all the latest cheap Nintendo Switch game deals on our dedicated discounts guide as well.

For a deeper dive into the peripherals waiting for you, check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch controllers and best Nintendo Switch headsets. If you're after something a little cheaper, though, we're rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals.