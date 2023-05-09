The Nintendo Switch has sold over 1 billion units of software, overtaking the DS and Wii in just six years

The Switch has sold more software than any other Nintendo console to date, recently surpassing the Wii and DS to reach over 1 billion in software sales.

These stats come direct from Nintendo's website (opens in new tab) where it was revealed that as of March 31, 2023, Switch software had sold 1,036,130,000 units, topping the one billion mark by a considerable margin. To put that into perspective, the Nintendo Wii (released in 2006) sold 921.85 million units, and the Nintendo DS (released in 2004) sold 948.76 million units.

Let us remind you that these stats are "worldwide consolidated sales in units life-to-date" meaning the Nintendo Switch has sold more software than the DS or Wii in just six years. The dedicated video game sales units stats linked above confirm that the Switch has sold more in terms of software than any other Nintendo console to date - including the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, GameCube, SNES, and more.

We can't say we're too surprised, as over the last year Nintendo has released a number of very exciting new installments in its most popular series - including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet , Splatoon 3 , Kirby and the Forgotten Land , and more. To add to all that, we're sure Nintendo is expecting a lot of sales of the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom too.

Speaking of the Breath of the Wild sequel, Nintendo recently announced that it will be streaming a giant Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase the day before launch. Starting at 6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET / 2:45am BST (sorry, UK) on May 11, the livestream will feature four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments, gameplay from the upcoming game, and even a countdown to the game's release on May 12.