Nintendo's streaming a giant Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase the day before launch

With just one week to go before the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has announced one last big gameplay blowout to be streamed in the hours leading up to the game's midnight release.

An official Tears of the Kingdom livestream (opens in new tab) will broadcast starting at 6:45pm PT / 9:45pm ET on May 11. As Nintendo explains, "the livestream will include four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Stay tuned in afterwards for more livestream content counting down to the game's release!"

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxvMay 5, 2023

Nintendo Treehouse broadcasts typically feature a few Nintendo of America employees sitting down to stream around 30 minutes of live gameplay from an upcoming title. Perhaps the best example of a previous Treehouse show is from E3 2016, where we got an extensive look at Breath of the Wild with hours of gameplay from the game's opening area split across several different segments highlighting different mechanics. It's likely the Tears of the Kingdom segments will be pretty similar.

If you want to go wild with spoilers, there are plenty of Tears of the Kingdom leaks available on the darker corners of the internet despite Nintendo's best efforts, but an official stream is certainly going to be a bit more curated to preserve some surprises for when you actually play the game yourself. Of course, by the time this stream is over, you won't have to wait any longer to dive in.

Nintendo has also published a brief recap of the events of Breath of the Wild to help ease you into Tears of the Kingdom. If you need a refresher on the story and don't have hours to spend delving into lore videos, this six-minute video will do the job.

The fan artist who's been drawing bad Zelda comics for 900 days leading up to Tears of the Kingdom's launch can finally know peace.