The next edition of D&D arrives in September, but there's a catch

It looks like we'll be waiting a while to complete our new D&D core rulebook sets, if a recent announcement is anything to go by.

We now have a release date for the three revised Dungeons and Dragons books that'll help you run this new version of the game (the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual), but they'll be separated by several months. More specifically, the first rulebook arrives in September 2024 while the final one hits shelves as of early 2025. That means our transition from the current version of D&D to the next – dubbed 'One D&D' – will be a little piecemeal.

While that may be frustrating for newcomers hoping to get everything at once without having to buy or rely on old, soon-to-be-obsolete books, this slow transition will be kinder to our wallets. In addition, publisher Wizards of the Coast has promised that everything in the last edition is going to be compatible with the new one.

Here's exactly when those books are arriving:

Player's Handbook: September 17, 2024

September 17, 2024 Dungeons Master's Guide: November 12, 2024

November 12, 2024 Monster Manual: February 18, 2025

Wondering what these books do? In a nutshell, they give you the tools you need to run and make adventures for one of the best tabletop RPGs. Although folks simply wanting to play the game won't need anything other than the Player's Handbook, it's a good idea for Dungeon Masters (e.g. the people orchestrating everything) to get all three. The Dungeon Master's Guide is typically full of advice on running sessions and creating your own worlds, while the Monster Manual gives you a wealth of foes for your party to battle against.

I'm a bit put out that the latter will arrive last because most adventures reference it throughout, but on the plus side, it doesn't look like there are going to be any new campaigns until the revised Monster Manual lands. This means you're all good with the old Monster Manual until then, but, as I mentioned before, may be frustrating for anyone that doesn't have it already or is starting from square one – it's annoying to buy a book you know you won't need in a few months. All I can recommend is getting a pre-owned Monster Manual in the meantime, borrowing one, or grabbing it during the likes of the Black Friday sale.

Want to try something new while you wait? Check out the best board games via our guide, or take a look at these must-have board games for adults.