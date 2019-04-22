Popular

"The most wholesome episode ever" – The internet reacts to Game of Thrones season 8, episode 2

By

Where do we start with the new Game of Thrones season 8 episode?

Game of Thrones season 8
Image credit: HBO

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 was filled with a whole host of shocks and surprises before the main event. Even though swords didn’t clash and not a drop of blood was spilled, fans still had their share of love affairs, razor-sharp wit, and even the reveal of that relation. Of course, Twitter took to it like a Tyrion to wine – here’s the best reactions to the second episode of Game of Thrones season 8 and, yes, spoilers follow.

Aunt that a kick in the head

She knows. We have all expected it to come at some point, but maybe Jon shouldn’t have chosen minutes before the biggest battle in Westeros history to know that Dany – who he’s been bumping uglies with – is actually related. Still, aunt and nephew in Game of Thrones almost seems tame though, even so, you could cut the tension in the crypt with a Valyrian knife. Is Jon eyeing up the Iron Throne?

Arise, Sir Brienne of Tarth

In one of the entire show’s sweeter moments, Jamie Lannister – the ol’ Kingslayer himself – does right by the noble Lady Brienne and anoints her Sir Brienne of Tarth. Part of me thinks this is just building up to a tragic death. At least we’ll always have this. And Tormund’s constant come-to-bed-eyes.

Arya and Gendry get close

Speaking of come-to-bed eyes, Arya and Gendry did the deed. Now, are we super sure they’re not related? Because Thrones has previous for that sort of thing…

A trip down memory lane

It wasn’t everyone’s cup of mead, but this episode had a much slower pace than many might have anticipated. That just meant we got some really nice character moments as everyone took stock and remembered the past eight years or so.

No Cersei?

No elephants either. Darn.

It's time

If it wasn’t abundantly clear, shit is going to go down in the next episode. The Night King is at Winterfell’s door and everyone’s living life as if it’s their last day. Which, let’s face it, it probably is. Let’s get excited. And ready to cry.

