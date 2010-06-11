The Metal Gear Solid: Rising box art they don't want you to see!

Who's "they"? Microsoft? Konami? Kojima Productions? We're not sure, but at least one of these companies is clearly saving some kind of reveal for next week's E3 conference. Earlier today, box art for Metal Gear Solid: Rising, the Raiden-starring spinoff for 360, PS3 and PC, popped up on Xbox Live.



Image source:All Games Beta



Image source:CVG

By the time we arrived in the office and checked our own consoles, however, the images above had been replaced by something far lessexciting...





Was the new artwork only unveiled to non-US territories? All Games Beta's screen is full of Spanish, and CVG is a British website. Or was this supposed to be saved for E3 2010, until someone somewhere made a mistake, which has now been very quickly corrected?

Whatreally matters is that more info on Metal Gear Solid: Rising is definitely on the horizon, and that we'll most likely be seeing a new trailer, the first real screens or actual gameplay footage as soon as next week. Considering the only thing revealed so far is a render of Raiden's face (seen in the image and teaser below), we can patiently wait a few days longer.

