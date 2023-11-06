The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake seems to mix MGS5's fast action controls with the original's slow-paced stealth in this fan-made comparison video

While Metal Gear Solid fans are naturally pleased to see Konami working on two new entries for the series, the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta - a remake of 2004's MGS3: Snake Eater - has led to some debate online about what exactly has changed visually and gameplay-wise.



Recently, some MGS fans on Reddit put together a video showing a side-by-side comparison of the recent gameplay trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta and 2015's MGS5: The Phantom Pain, and fans are finding plenty to talk about.

In the video clip, we see a side-by-side of Snake in the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and Snake in MGS5, showing how the games' running, crawling, aiming, and visuals generally compare. On the surface, Metal Gear Solid Delta looks to borrow much of the movement style and animations from MGS5 - which is a welcome change considering that parts of MGS3 have not aged well and that MGS5 set a high bar for gameplay for the series.



While the size of the original MGS3 is nowhere near the scale of MGS5, the added gameplay and movement upgrades being added to the remake could very well make for a more involved and detailed adventure through the jungle. For instance, the Snake of MGS3 can now crouch-walk, transition from prone to walking more naturally, and find cover behind objects.



However, upon further examination, fans have noted that the pace of MGS3 seems slower than MGS5 regarding movement and player actions. As Reddit user Kadeo64 pointed out in the thread: "Mgsv feels faster, but MGS3 being slower isn't a bad thing." So far, it's still a bit too early to tell how significant the larger changes are, but that has yet to stop them from debating about what's to come with MGS Delta.

Yeahhhhh…. This tends to be my greatest issue with so many remakes. The emphasis on graphical fidelity over retaining the original title’s art design and overall aesthetic just ain’t it for me. I’d rather things be interesting than “beautiful” https://t.co/YVjCGMzdA4October 25, 2023 See more

Ever since its debut last year, MGS fans have debated about a new visual style and whether MGS Delta will be faithful to the original game or not. While Delta does have better graphics in terms of texture quality and visual fidelity, many so far feel that Delta is removing much of the atmosphere and tone that the original game had -- which was set in a hazy, warm jungle environment.



We're still a ways out from the release of MGS Delta, so all MGS fans have to is talk amongst themselves while they wait for the new game to drop. That said, Konami is keeping things going with the Metal Gear Solid series following the recent release of the Master Collection -- focusing on the first 8 Metal Gear games of the series.



GR+ writer Sam Stone recently argued that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection gives games like MGS2: Sons of the Patriots, the series' most underrated and most misunderstood game, a second chance. "With the game over 20 years old now and well past the sting of not being able to play the majority of the game as Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty really benefits the most out of any title in the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection as a game that's improved with the passage of time."



