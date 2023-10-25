First Metal Gear Solid 3 remake gameplay looks equal parts faithful and gorgeous on Unreal Engine 5

We've gotten our first look at in-game action in the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake - or Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, as Konami prefers to call it - and with it we have confirmation that the game is being built on Unreal Engine 5.

As we previously suspected based on the early screenshots, the remake's level design looks effectively identical to that of the original game. That's even clearer in this "first in-engine look," where we see Snake wade through bogs, crawl through long grass, and shimmy around cliffsides to get the drop on guards. Every single aspect of the game looks effectively identical to the original, just with the benefit of modern graphical bells and whistles.

A good chunk of the trailer is focused on the early-game jungle action, but there are also glimpses of some later areas, including the mountain base - complete with trenches, AA guns, and those giant, scary vultures. Perhaps most importantly, we get a glimpse of the flooded underwater cavern where you fight The Pain, suggesting that MGS3's infamously goofy boss fight against the bee man will remain just as it was in the PS2 days.

The early response to the new footage is extremely positive, which is a big change in tone for the Metal Gear fandom this week. The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection launched yesterday to a pretty dismal response, with many fans criticizing its lack of options and its barebones presentation of a classic series. Here's hoping that Delta can prove a more exciting way to revisit MGS3 in the end.

