The Mandalorian season 3 could be out this summer, according to Moff Gideon star

The Mandalorian season 3 could be gracing our screens a lot earlier than anticipated, according to star Giancarlo Esposito. While production on the show only wrapped back in March, the Moff Gideon actor thinks the episodes could drop on Disney Plus this summer.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show (opens in new tab), Esposito was quizzed about when we can expect it back. He said: "You’ll get it soon, you’ll get it soon. I’ve got a few more things to do in regards to that to put some finishing touches on it in what I do. But I think it will be sometime this summer. No date set yet, but it’s coming soon."

The update made it seem like, apart from some reshoots and ADR for the actor, the show may be a lot closer to being finished than we had anticipated. This is welcome news as it’s now been almost 16 months since we last got a season of The Mandalorian.

Of course, that’s not counting The Book of Boba Fett, which seemingly morphed into a season of The Mandalorian halfway through when it aired earlier this year. But, the first two seasons of The Mandalorian dropped at Christmas in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Therefore, we were expecting season 3 could follow a similar pattern and land on the streaming platform late in 2022. In February, TVLine also reported that The Mandalorian could be sticking to this schedule for a winter release.

Disney Plus has yet to set an actual release date, but let’s hope Esposito is right and we could get the show even sooner than that.

Not much is known yet about what will happen in the new season thanks to Disney’s next-level secrecy. However, check our guide to The Mandalorian season 3 to see everything that’s been revealed so far from the cast and creators.

