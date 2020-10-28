Disney releases Mandalorian recap to help you catch up before season 2 in 90 seconds

The Mandalorian season 2 is almost upon us! The Disney Plus series – better know as the Baby Yoda show – launches this Friday, and the streaming service has usefully revealed a season 1 recap video to remind us of everything that's happened so far.

The 90-second montage emphasises the importance of Baby Yoda's origins and how the mysterious creature has become attached to the eponymous gunslinger. There's also a fair few Moff Gideon scenes, including a quick look at the villain holding the Darksaber spotted during the season 1 finale. No doubt Gideon and Mando will come to a head at some stage in season 2.

The recap comes just two days before The Mandalorian season 2 reaches Disney Plus. Disney has kept details about the new series close to the chest, deciding against offering pre-screeners to press in order to preserve the Star Wars secrets being revealed in future episodes.

What we do know, though, is that we can expect some new faces to crop up. Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant are expected to appear as Ahsoka Tano and an as-yet-unknown character who will be wearing Boba Fett's armour. Sasha Banks, the WWE Superstar previously glimpsed in the season 2 trailer, will also appear, though it's unclear whether she's playing Sabine Wren from Star Wars: Rebels.

Boba Fett actor, Temuera Morrison, is also thought to be appearing in the series, though we don't know in what capacity as he could be playing one of Jango Fett's many clones. They will be joined by the returning Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Baby Yoda is back too, of course.

While we await the new Star Wars show, be sure to catch up on all the best Disney Plus shows available right now.