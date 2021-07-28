The Mandalorian poster with Luke training Grogu gets Star Wars fans talking

A new poster for The Mandalorian featuring Baby Yoda building his own yellow lightsaber with help from Luke Skywalker has got Star Wars fans talking.

The poster, which is now sold out, was available on the Shop Trends site. Russell Walks is the artist behind the work, and the poster is titled Size Matters Not, a callback to Yoda's famous line in The Empire Strikes Back. In the picture, Luke is clad in Jedi robes and is lifting a yellow kyber crystal with the Force, while Grogu is levitating the rest of what's needed to construct his own lightsaber.

While the poster is official in the sense it's licensed by Lucasfilm, it hasn't actually come from their own art department, so it might not be an indication of the direction The Mandalorian season 3 is headed – and might not even be canon at all, as Walks wrote in a comment on Instagram: "LFL was kind enough to give me creative freedom. It's an officially licensed piece, but I have no idea what Lucafilm's plans for the future are."

Still, the season 2 finale did end with Luke whisking Baby Yoda away for Jedi training, so it wouldn't be surprising if something like this eventually happens in the series. Lucasfilm also recently hired a deepfake YouTuber who made his own version of the de-aged Luke seen in the finale, which again might not be a sign of anything in particular, or could be a clue about season 3.

Naturally, the poster got people very excited. @flilisoffexegol pointed out the connection between Rey, who got her own yellow lightsaber at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, and Grogu: "Yellow lightsaber? Just like Rey. They should be besties," while @Joelorio24 simply wrote "I'm in Love"

@LorneRiseley linked Baby Yoda to the Sentinels, a type of Jedi who usually carry yellow lightsabers and appear in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game. "A sentinel eh? Not the best compliment to a bounty hunter loadout that Mando rocks, but at least theyll have great demolition and stealth skills."

@Rebel_Ahsoka, meanwhile, seemed a bit more concerned about giving this particular baby his own weapon: "As cute as this sounds… pls don't give the child a lightsaber"

The plot of The Mandalorian season 3 is being kept tightly under wraps. We do know that it will arrive after The Book of Boba Fett, which releases on Disney Plus later this year – and a report from Collider indicates that the Boba Fett spinoff will be like "The Mandalorian season 2.5," with Mando characters said to be appearing.

While you wait for The Book of Boba Fett, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to start getting excited about what's next for the galaxy far, far away.