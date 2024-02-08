Star Wars finally sets its return date to the big screen, 7 years after The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars is set to make its big screen return pretty soon, as the first of its upcoming slate gets a release window. The recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu movie will be arriving in theaters in 2026, seven years after the last major release The Rise of Skywalker.

The news was confirmed by Disney boss Bob Iger as he laid out plans for the studio’s upcoming projects. Starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, the movie was confirmed earlier in 2024, with confirmation that it will be directed by Jon Favreau, with Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni producing.

Pretty little is known plot-wise at the moment, other than it will star everyone’s favorite intergalactic duo, but there has been some speculation it would take the place of The Mandalorian season 4. There have been conflicting reports on that one, but the latest update was that the feature-length version of their story might begin filming in June this year.

The movie leads the upcoming Star Wars movie slate, which also includes the Rey movie, which sees Daisy Ridley return, Filoni’s Mandoverse movie tying together the Disney Plus shows, and James Mangold's movie about the origins of the Force.

The release window wasn’t the only thing confirmed during Disney’s latest earnings call, with the studio also revealing a Moana sequel is coming out later this year. Here’s the full upcoming slate confirmed by Iger and his team:

Alien: Romulus – August 16, 2024

Moana 2 – November 27, 2024

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 announced

Zootopia 2 – November 26, 2025

Toy Story 5 – 2026

Frozen 3 – 2026

The Mandalorian & Grogu – 2026

For more, check out our guides to all of the upcoming Disney movies and the new Star Wars movies and shows on the way.