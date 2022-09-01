The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release schedule: when is episode 1 on Amazon Prime Video?

It’s time to go back to Middle-earth. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is debuting this week – but not in the streamer’s usual fashion.

We’re getting two episodes this week on Prime Video, and on a different day than usual. Then, things will be shaken up even more going forward. Given the epic scope of the series – and how quickly spoilers flood social media after release – we thought it best to get things in order early.

Below, you’ll find The Rings of Power episode 1 release date, plus what time it airs in the US and UK. Then, we’ll take a larger look ahead to The Rings of Power release schedule – so you can plan your next few months around the Second Age.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2 release on Thursday, September 1 at 6:00pm Pacific/9:00pm Eastern. For those in the UK, that’s in the early hours of September 2 at 2:00am BST.

Yes, that’s a double bill this week – and on Thursdays for many. It’s changing going forward, however. We’re getting just one episode a week from hereon out, with future episodes airing at midnight Eastern/5:00am BST on Fridays. That’s technically still on Thursdays – 9:00pm Pacific – for you lucky lot on the West Coast in the US who don’t have to stay up late or set their alarms for a weekly dose of dwarves and Harfoots.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release schedule and episode count

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – the most expensive TV show ever made, lest we forget – is set to run for eight episodes. With the first two out this week, the rest will air once a week for six weeks.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 1 – September 1 (September 2 in the UK)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 – September 1 (September 2 in the UK)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 – September 9

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 4 – September 16

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 5 – September 23

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 – September 30

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 – October 7

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 [season 1 finale] – October 14

