Rings of Power confirms a major character's identity with a Lord of the Rings callback

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8. If you've not yet caught up with the show, turn back now!

As expected, the final episode of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1 featured a couple of big identity reveals. The main one spelled out who Sauron is, something that is bound to haunt Galadriel as we move into season 2 – but there was another, less cemented one that strongly suggests The Stranger is actually Gandalf.

Right at the beginning of the installment, the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic inform The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) that he is, in fact, the dark lord Sauron, and waste no time pledging their loyalty to him. But when a fight between The Stranger, the Harfoots, and the Dweller's group breaks out, the former's magical capabilities are exposed and the Mystics deem him an 'Istar'. Later, Nori (Markella Kavenagh), The Stranger's Harfoot friend, asks him what an Istar is, to which he replies: "In your tongue, that means 'wise one' or... wizard."

In J. R. R. Tolkien's novels, the Istar was another name for the five Maiar spirits, disguised as old men, who are sent to Middle-earth to aid its peoples in their fight against Sauron. Among them were Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast, and the Blue Wizards, Alatar and Pallando.

So The Stranger is definitely a wizard, then, but how does that automatically make him Gandalf, you ask? Well, that theory seems to become more certain at the very end of the episode, before The Stranger and Nori set off on their solo travels to Rhûn. "I haven't an inkling which way to go," the latter says, before The Stranger replies: "There's a sweet smell on the air this way. When in doubt, Eleanor Brandyfoot, always follow your nose."

The line, as most Lord of the Rings fans will know, is also spoken by Gandalf in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, when Ian McKellen's version of the character is talking to Frodo Baggins' pal Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan). Not to mention the fact that we meet him and perhaps, more importantly grow to trust him through watching his relationship with the Harfoots; a friendship that echoes Gandalf's bond with the Hobbits... So we think it's safe to say that The Stranger and Gandalf are one and the same.

