The Lenovo Legion GO is down to its lowest price at Best Buy, but not for long

The Lenovo Legion GO is one of the priciest portable PCs around right now, but Best Buy has knocked $50 off the handheld’s lofty price tag. It’s still going to set you back more than both the top Steam Deck model and the Asus ROG Ally, but it could be worth investing in if you’re into the idea of on the go QHD 144Hz gaming.

Over at Best Buy right now, the Lenovo Legion GO is down from $699 to $649, thanks to that aforementioned $50 discount. That might still feel like a lot to pay considering some of its best gaming handheld rivals come in at a chunk less, including the Asus ROG Ally and new Steam Deck OLED. However, it is one of the only portable PC options out there right now with a 1600p screen and detachable controllers, not to mention it’ll make short work of fresh releases using an AMD Ryzen Z1 APU, providing you reduce resolution.

It’s worth keeping in mind that this Lenovo Legion GO deal is a limited time offer, and it’ll apparently jump back up to full price on March 3. Naturally, there’s every chance other discounts will occur throughout 2024, as this is the second time we’ve seen the handheld drop to this price since release. That said, if you’d rather not have to wait until the next big seasonal sale, and you’ve been eyeing up the portable PC for a while, grabbing it now might be a wiser move.

Lenovo Legion GO | $699.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This marks the second time we've witnessed the Legion GO dip under $699.99, and it's still its lowest price. You'll be able to find similar competitors like the ROG Ally for a chunk less, but if you're looking for a high spec QHD 144Hz screen and Switch-inspired detachable controllers, this deal is for you. Buy it if: ✅ You want on the go QHD visuals

✅ You prefer a faster refresh rate

✅ You're looking for full PC compability Don't buy it if: ❌ You're only going to play Steam games

❌ You aren't fussed about resolution

❌ You'd prioritise controls Price Check: Lenovo $649.99 | Amazon $649.99

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion GO?

At $699, the Lenovo Legion GO is a relatively good deal, especially when you consider its elevated screen specs and quirks like its detachable Truestrike controllers. Arguably, the fact that the Asus ROG Ally is also still down from $699.99 to $599.99 at Best Buy sort of rains on the Legion GO’s parade, as for under $600, you’re getting a more refined experience with better software, nicer controls, and a formfactor that ultimately feels more pleasing in your palms.

For some of you handheld fans out there, the idea of having the better specs on paper is going to be worth spending $100 more on a Legion Go. And, I can see why that’d be appealing, especially if you have a Steam backlog that’s going to benefit from QHD capabilities and a 144Hz refresh rate. Just keep in mind that the ROG Ally wields the same AMD chip at its core, so when it comes to raw performance, you’re going to be seeing similar frame rates.

