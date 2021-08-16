The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrunner conquers the game in just 25 minutes

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a new speedrun record of 25 minutes and 23 seconds.

Just below, you can check out the new speedrun record of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as was set by Player Five last week (as originally reported by TheGamer). This speedrunning effort has the player in question racing from the very start of the game right to the climactic conclusion with Calamity Ganon and Princess Zelda, using a variety of skill, tricks, and even amiibo.

As you can see for yourself over on Speedrun.com, Player Five now holds the world record for the fastest time to complete Breath of the Wild. The final run stands at a staggering 25 minutes and 23 seconds, according to the website entry, which beats out the previous world record by a whole 31 seconds, which was originally set earlier this year.

However, this is just one such category of speedrunning in Breath of the Wild. The "Any%" part of the speedrun is exactly what it says on the tin: get from the start of the game to the end credits with any completion percentage. Other speedrunning categories like the 100% challenge, which tasks players to finish absolutely everything in Breath of the Wild as quickly as possible, take far longer, with the world record for the aforementioned category clocking in at a monumental 17 hours and 35 minutes.

Perhaps we'll have to make do with these herculean efforts from the game's community until The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 eventually arrives. Earlier this year we finally saw more footage from the sequel in June, which depicted a Link with flowing hair, diving through the sky, and Zelda falling in a big hole. The sequel is tentatively targeting a 2022 release date, but anything could change between now and then.

