Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 fan theory suggests players could control Ganondorf

A new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 fan theory suggests that players could get to play as antagonist Ganondorf in the upcoming sequel.

Kinda Funny's Barrett Courtney (via Gamespot) who works on social and production, has stated his compelling fan theory about the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel, revealed as part of E3 last week.

Courtney shared the outlandish theory, saying that he strongly believes that players would be focusing on Ganondorf in the sequel.

The theory draws similarities between the mummified Ganon seen in the trailer and the sky-diving figure that viewers have assumed is Link. The theory suggests those characters could actually be one in the same. Citing the fact that we never see the character's face as well as their seemingly corrupted arm, Courtney suggests that Ganondorf could be the long foretold hero from 10,000 years ago referenced in the first game.

He theorises that "this game will be learning about the fall of Ganondorf the man and then saving him from the evil that has been ruling over him for generations. And in doing so, we’ll break the cycle started by Demise."

Demise is one of the main antagonists of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch next month. Courtney suggests that is no mistake.

He notes that other ports like Twilight Princess, Ocarina of Time, and Wind Waker would have been fan pleasers, but Nintendo is going for one of the more unpopular modern Zelda games.

"Fujibayashi wants to connect all 3 of his major games together and getting Skyward to Switch will give first timers the back story they need before BOTW2"

Courtney also suggests that it's odd that the Zelda sequel name is being held back to mask story details, despite the games following a cyclical and repeating storyline.

You can see Courtney lay out his theory in an hour long discussion here. Even if it doesn't turn out to be true, it is at least very well reasoned and fairly compelling for any Zelda lore enthusiasts.

The trailer that went live last week has many secrets hidden within, all fodder for new and outlandish fan theories. We've even compiled a list of details in the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel trailer.

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to treat yourself to a new TV, then be sure to take a look at our roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals.