The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gets a functional Mario Kart track - sort of

A modder has gone through great pains to build a functional Mario Kart track in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, reports Nintendo Life . Check out the above video to see the track in all its glory.

Yes, that is a recreation of Mario Kart Wii's Luigi Circuit, complete with dialogue options and a minigame, created by YouTuber and modder Waikuteru . The racetrack, which will be released to the public on August 18 for Patrons, can be found above Tarrey Town - just paraglide over from Akkala Tower and you can get to racing on a motorcycle. Keep in mind, Waikuteru has set a pretty impressive time trial record of 0:56:69 - if you beat that and have video proof, you'll get a special reward.

Luigi's Circuit includes fire traps, rolling boulders, spikes that pop up from the ground, ramps, and so much more. There's even Waikuteru himself, who appears as an armor-clad character to discuss why he created the race. As far as rewards go, based on the above video, it looks like you can get a Heart Container or a Stamina Vessel from a character called Desert Yoshi after completing the race.

According to Waikuteru, the track took 100 hours to complete, which makes sense considering the enormous attention to detail. There's the iconic Mario Kart music, toadstools, warp pipes, a ton of pictures of Luigi plastered all over the place, and a giant grandstand full of fans who are mostly just Shy Guys. It's pretty damn cool.