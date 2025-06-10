Intrepid Mario Kart World explorer spends 1 day mapping the "202 unique routes between tracks" in the new Switch 2 game: "If you raced on all of them, it would take over 10 hours"

Now that both the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World are here, fans are learning the ins and outs of Nintendo's new racing game – including one very dedicated player, who has managed to map every single "unique route" between race tracks.

Nintendo game modder and content creator "Getlucky" is the fan in question, and boy, have they outdone themselves. Showcasing each of the Intermission tracks, of which there are a whopping 202 in total, apparently, Getlucky highlights their work in a new post and an accompanying video that explores every single one.

"There are 202 unique routes between tracks in Mario Kart World," writes the player, a YouTube link attached below their words.

"If you raced on all of them, it would take over 10 hours," concludes Getlucky – and sure enough, their linked video is a mind-boggling 10 hours, 16 minutes, and three seconds long. "Anyway, I spent yesterday doing that, here is all of them," they say.

Starting from Mario Bros. Circuit and leading up to what might just stand as the most (in)famous Mario Kart track of all time, Rainbow Road, Getlucky zooms through the 202 unique routes.

There are 202 unique routes between tracks in Mario Kart World. If you raced on all of them it would take over 10 hours.Anyway I spent yesterday doing that, here is all of them. (Link in replies) pic.twitter.com/QyIX5pHzreJune 7, 2025

It's impressive, and it can't be understated how long it took Getlucky to compile every one of the routes – while they say in the post that they spent "yesterday" (which would've been June 6) getting everything together, they confirm once more in their YouTube video's description that it did indeed consume quite a lot of time: "This took a very long time, I hope you enjoy." Talk about dedication – a genuinely commendable feat in the sort-of-open-world racer.

Other Mario Kart World fans seem to think so, too, and the comments prove as much. "Thank you for your sacrifice doing all the routes," replies one viewer. "This really scratched my brain," responds another, "thanks for making this!" Others watching say that they're going to now rank each of the 202 routes – a confident assertion that has me personally thinking one thing: good luck – although if Getlucky could map them, I'm sure someone could rank them.



Read our Mario Kart World review to learn more about the new racing game, or check out some of these other exciting upcoming Switch 2 games.